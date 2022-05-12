 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

Class 4A baseball title game between Salpointe, CDO moved to Hi Corbett Field

  • Updated
051222-tuc-spt-hsbaseballstandalone-p1

Canyon del Oro’s Austin Madsen celebrates during the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Gilbert Mesquite in the Class 4A state semifinals at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Blake Lehmbeck allowed just one earned run in 6 1/3 innings and Jared Aykroyd went 2 for 2 with three RBIs as the Dorados moved to within one win of their ninth state title.

 Darryl Webb, Special to the Arizona Daily Star

Monday's Class 4A state championship baseball game between Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro will, fittingly, be played in Tucson.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association moved the game to Hi Corbett Field from Tempe Diablo Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Lancers and Dorados advanced to the finals on Wednesday by winning their semifinal games in Tempe. Salpointe beat Walden Grove 5-4, while CDO beat Gilbert Mesquite 5-3.

For more high school playoff coverage, visit Tucson.com/highschools.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News