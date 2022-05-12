Class 4A baseball title game between Salpointe, CDO moved to Hi Corbett Field

Arizona Daily Star
Monday's Class 4A state championship baseball game between Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro will, fittingly, be played in Tucson.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association moved the game to Hi Corbett Field from Tempe Diablo Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Lancers and Dorados advanced to the finals on Wednesday by winning their semifinal games in Tempe. Salpointe beat Walden Grove 5-4, while CDO beat Gilbert Mesquite 5-3.
For more high school playoff coverage, visit
Tucson.com/highschools.
Photos: CDO wins, advances to Class 4A state baseball championship game
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro’s Michael Jones (1) gets greeted at home plate by Sam Martinez (5) after scoring against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro pitcher Blake Lehmbeck tosses the ball to first base against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro’s Blake Lehmbeck delivers a pitch against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro coach Jason Hisey congratulates Michael Jones (1) after scoring against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro players huddle on the mound during their 4A semifinal game against Mesquite at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro’s DJ Barrett has his hand stepped on after being tagged out by Mesquite’s catcher Tariq Freeny during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro’s Austin Madsen celebrates as he runs home against Mesquite in the sixth inning during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro third baseman Michael Jones fields a hopper against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro shortstop Dominic Felix throws to first base against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro shortstop Dominic Felix fields a hopper against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro players celebrate their win over Mesquite at the end of their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!