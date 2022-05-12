Class 4A baseball title game between Salpointe, CDO moved to Hi Corbett Field

Canyon del Oro’s Austin Madsen celebrates during the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Gilbert Mesquite in the Class 4A state semifinals at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Blake Lehmbeck allowed just one earned run in 6 1/3 innings and Jared Aykroyd went 2 for 2 with three RBIs as the Dorados moved to within one win of their ninth state title.