Confident Marana stays unbeaten with rout of Tucson High

For the first time in three years, the Marana High School football team has started the season 3-0 after the Tigers cruised by Tucson High 48-7 on Friday night at Rollin T. Gridley Stadium.

The Tigers remain unbeaten under first-year head coach Phillip Steward, a former standout linebacker for the University of Houston.

After beating Mountain View 13-12 in the season opener, the Tigers have beaten their last two opponents by a combined 109-7.

“It was a good win for us,” Steward said. “After scoring a lot early on last week, one thing we wanted to do this week was start fast, and if we start fast, it gives these guys confidence throughout the game.”

Marana junior quarterback Elijah Joplin, who was named a Star Top 22 player entering this season, led the way for the Tigers with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns. Marana running back Matthew Jensen, who Steward referred to as a “motor horse,” also scored four all-purpose touchdowns — two receiving, two rushing — in the win.