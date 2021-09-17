 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Confident Marana stays unbeaten with rout of Tucson High
editor's pick
Marana 48, Tucson High 7

Confident Marana stays unbeaten with rout of Tucson High

Marana’s Matthew Jensen leaves the Badger defense in the dust on his way to a touchdown in the third quarter Friday night. Jensen had four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 48-7 victory.

 Kelly Presnell photos, Arizona Daily Star

For the first time in three years, the Marana High School football team has started the season 3-0 after the Tigers cruised by Tucson High 48-7 on Friday night at Rollin T. Gridley Stadium.

The Tigers remain unbeaten under first-year head coach Phillip Steward, a former standout linebacker for the University of Houston.

After beating Mountain View 13-12 in the season opener, the Tigers have beaten their last two opponents by a combined 109-7.

“It was a good win for us,” Steward said. “After scoring a lot early on last week, one thing we wanted to do this week was start fast, and if we start fast, it gives these guys confidence throughout the game.”

Marana junior quarterback Elijah Joplin, who was named a Star Top 22 player entering this season, led the way for the Tigers with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns. Marana running back Matthew Jensen, who Steward referred to as a “motor horse,” also scored four all-purpose touchdowns — two receiving, two rushing — in the win.

“He just goes, even at practice,” Steward said of Jensen. “He just goes and goes and goes. He was like, ‘Get me a touchdown,’ so we handed it to him and just let him go to work. He was like, ‘Coach, I want another one,’ so we gave it to him again.’ As long as he’s running like that, we’re going to keep giving him the ball.”

Joplin set the tone early in the game with a 12-yard run on fourth-and-long, and followed it up with a 28-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Sam Brown to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Tucson’s Brendon Dawson gets a piece of the ball forcing an incomplete pass from Marana’s quarterback Elijah Joplin in the first quarter. Joplin threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Joplin connected with Jensen on a screen pass for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 14-0. On the following drive, Charles Ebunoha took a pass from Joplin 36 yards for a touchdown.

After Marana leapt to a 21-0 lead, Tucson High briefly got a defensive spark, when linebacker Dezmond Benitez intercepted a pass from Joplin and returned it for a touchdown, but an unnecessary roughness penalty nixed the score. Two plays later, Marana defensive back Jalen Collins intercepted a pass to halt the Badgers’ momentum just before halftime.

Jensen tacked on his first rushing touchdown with just over a minute until halftime, and Marana’s Alonzo Loree returned an interception for a touchdown to take a 34-0 lead after two quarters.

The Tigers produced 309 yards of total offense in the first half compared to Tucson High’s 90.

“Our offense was clicking in the first half,” Joplin said. “The (offensive) line was doing their thing, receivers were catching balls, Matt was doing his thing and I think everyone was just on the same page.”

Tucson High scored its first points of the game, when running back Prince Mugisha rushed for a 6-yard touchdown. That would be the only scoring from the Badgers.

Up next, Marana will take on Flowing Wells on the road next Friday, while Tucson High (0-3) will host Phoenix South Mountain.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Scores and scheudule

Thursday's score

Salpointe Catholic 30, Cienega 22

Friday's scores

Catalina Foothills 34, Pueblo 16

Ironwood Ridge 13, Gilbert Campo Verde 7

Marana 48, Tucson High 7

Mountain View 26, Sahuaro 7

Nogales 24, Cholla 3

Pusch Ridge Christian 53, Sahuarita 13

Queen Creek ALA 65, Catalina 0

Safford 42, Douglas 0

San Tan Valley Poston Butte 34, Canyon del Oro 27

Sunnyside 35, Paradise Valley 7

Tanque Verde 54, Tombstone 6

Thatcher 45, Sabino 28

Walden Grove 56, Rio Rico 0

Monday's 7 p.m. game

Phoenix Thunderbird at Amphi

Next Friday's 7 p.m. games

Catalina at Tombstone

Catalina Foothills at Canyon del Oro

Cholla at Empire

Coolidge at Mica Mountain

Douglas at Thatcher

Gilbert at Nogales

Ironwood Ridge at Salpointe Catholic

Marana at Flowing Wells

Mountain View at Goodyear Millennium

Phoenix Bourgade Catholic at Sabino

Phoenix South Mountain at Tucson High

Pueblo at Rio Rico

Safford at Sahuarita

Sahuaro at Desert View

San Diego (Calif.) Granite Hills at Walden Grove

Santa Rita at Bisbee

Sierra Vista Buena at Sunnyside

Snowflake at Pusch Ridge Christian

Tanque Verde at San Tan Charter

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News