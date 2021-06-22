Continuity breeds consistent success for Salpointe Catholic, which shined at Section 7 event

Castillo said it helps that the Lancers have good senior leadership, saying Riesgo was ready to step into a leadership role as a third-year varsity player. Baker was also a returning starter who is now attracting some college attention.

They know how to get things done.

“I think over the years just competing with the teams from last year, it just really got us prepared,” Baker said. “We worked our way up in the program and just we came out here and competed.”

As it turned out, Riesgo’s value to the Lancers was clear both when he played and when he didn’t last weekend. He sprained his ankle early in what was a close bracket final game against Idaho's Owyhee High School on Sunday. With Riesgo sitting at the end of the bench with a bag of ice on his ankle, the Lancers lost 76-58.

“It felt really bad, so they told me not to play the rest of the game,” Riesgo said.

Still, adapting to a little adversity has also been part of Salpointe’s program. The Lancers figured out how to win 4A in 2019-20 despite having a smaller frontcourt, and may have to do the same this season without Hersha around.