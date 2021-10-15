Defense, special teams boost Cienega to second straight win

Both defenses had the advantage early on until Cienega’s Elias Santana returned a punt near midfield all the way back for the game’s opening score in the second quarter.

From there, Ironwood Ridge found ways to get the ball into the hands of their best player, running back Jordan Thomas.

With his team down 14-7, Thomas took his sixth carry of the game and ran it 75 yards for a touchdown. Thomas ran with patience and speed for much of the game, finishing with 145 yards on the ground and another 95 yards receiving.

“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Argraves said. “We were lucky to make a little bit more plays than they did at the end.”

Cienega running back Richtie McCormack traded blows with his rushing counterpart, scoring twice on the evening. Both his runs came inside the 5-yard line and it looked like he was going to be stopped short on each occasion before using a strong second-effort to get into the end zone.

“It looked like he was stonewalled,” Argarves said of McCormack. “That’s a testament to what they do in the weight room.”

For the senior McCormack, he’s now up to a team-high six rushing touchdowns on the year. His backfield mate Cole McFarland is next with three.