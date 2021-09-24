Deion Conde, Armando Guzman lead Sunnyside past Sierra Vista Buena

“The first half was great football for us outside of those 20 seconds,” Posey said.

Buena’s offense struggled to move the ball for much of the night as the Colts rotated snaps at quarterback between freshman Nash Moore and senior Jalen Everette.

To get a spark, Buena (1-2) dialed up a trick play in the second quarter by calling a wide receiver pass. Wideout Keyon Taylor caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage, waited for the defense to close in, then fired a 26-yard pass to tight end William Stemler.

Despite the positive development for Buena, the team ran into more trouble to start the third quarter as Guzman intercepted a third down pass and returned it for a 20-yard score less than two minutes in.

“I had some bad plays on defense earlier in the game so I just wanted to make up for it,” Guzman said.

The Sunnyside two-way player later added his third TD of the night when Conde found him open down the sideline for a 20-yard pitch and coach. That boosted the team’s lead to 34-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

On the night, Conde completed 13 of 18 passes for 173 yards while Guzman hauled in four catches for 54 yards.