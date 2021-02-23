Dennis Bene, Nemer Hassey will return to sidelines for Tucson high school football showcase

High school football in Tucson will resume May 8, when 100 high school seniors participate in the Southern Arizona All-Star Football Showcase at Tucson High School.

Former Salpointe Catholic state championship coach Dennis Bene and former Sahuaro and Cienega coach Nemer Hassey will be the head coaches. The 100 players will be selected by a committee that includes three-time state championship coach Jeff Scurran and Tucson City Councilman Paul Cunningham, who helped to organize the game. Bene and Hassey will alternate selecting players, 50 to a team.

The Arizona Bowl and the City of Tucson helped to create the game, which will be held to help give high school seniors an opportunity to showcase their skills for college recruiters. The teams will practice May 2-7.

Players interested in participating in the game can find contact information at www.SouthernAZAllStars.com beginning Wednesday.