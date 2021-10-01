Desert View's 1-2 punch of Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez leads Jaguars past Marana

Friday night’s matchup between Marana and Desert View had it all.

A rattlesnake nearly slithered onto the field near halftime before the Marana Fire Department boxed it up and escorted it out of Tiger Stadium, the umpire sustained a leg injury and was carted off the field — oh, and there was also a showdown between two unbeaten teams, with the Jaguars outlasting the host Tigers 46-28.

Desert View’s fourth win of the season was led by its standout running back tandem of Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez. Desert View’s rushing duo combined for 444 yards on the ground, including 315 from Gboweiah, and four touchdowns.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Gboweiah said. “The linemen did their job, they were able to push and I was able to run behind them. … Once I break something, (Alvarez) comes in when I need a break and then I get I back in when he’s tired.”

For the last two seasons, Gboweiah and Alvarez have been Desert View’s top two players for offensive production, which was on display once again Friday night.

“It was big, because both of those guys have to play both ways,” said Desert View coach Robert Bonillas. “Being conditioned and practicing and doing what we do as a program allows them to go out and be successful.”