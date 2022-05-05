Elimination games loom for Southern Arizona teams in high school baseball, softball playoffs

The next few days will be key for Southern Arizona teams seeking state championships in baseball, softball, tennis and boys volleyball.

A quartet of elimination games in baseball and softball highlight Thursday's high school sports schedule. Friday brings both the first round of volleyball playoffs and three key tennis matches. Saturday is title time in tennis and a separation day for those teams still in the hunt in the double-elimination baseball and softball brackets.

Here's a look at the next three days of high school playoffs:

Thursday

BASEBALL

Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 13 Chandler Basha at No. 9 Tucson High, 4 p.m.

Class 5A state quarterfinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain vs. No. 1 Nogales at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 2 Scottsdale Horizon, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 14 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 2 Tucson High, 4 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 13 Queen Creek Casteel at No. 9 Sunnyside, 4 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 6 Sahuarita at No. 2 Phoenix Greenway, 4 p.m.

Friday

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A state playoffs, first round

No. 10 Rincon/University at No. 7 Tempe Corona del Sol, 6 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

No. 16 Goodyear Independence at No. 1 Cienega, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Peoria Centennial at No 8 Catalina Foothills, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Marana at No. 3 Gilbert, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Mountain View at No. 7 Glendale Ironwood, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

No. 14 Sabino vs. No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North at American Leadership Academy, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Chandler Seton Catholic at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Division II state semifinals

No. 4 Nogales vs. No. 1 Catalina Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, noon

GIRLS TENNIS

Division II state semfiinals

No. 13 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Catalina Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game

Phoenix Sunnyslope/Tucson High winner vs. Tolleson/Queen Creek winner at Fiesta Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

Class 3A state quarterfinals

No. 9 ALA-Gilbert North vs. No. 1 Sabino at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Empire vs. No. 4 Snowflake at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 4 p.m.

No. 14 Tanque Verde vs. No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christiana at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 4 p.m.

Saturday

BASEBALL

Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game

Chandler Basha/Tucson winner vs. Tempe Corona del Sol/Chandler Hamilton winner at high seed’s home field, 4 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 6 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 2 Walden Grove, 4 p.m.

Class 3A state quarterfinals

No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 4 Phoenix Northwest Christian, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state quarterfinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 3 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 2 Waddell Canyon View at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 4A state quarterfinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 4 Paradise Honors vs. No. 1 Salpointe Catholic at Amphitheater High School, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Cottonwood Mingus vs. No. 3 Canyon del Oro at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 3A state quarterfinals

ALA-Gilbert North/Sabino winner vs. Empire/Snowflake winner at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 3 p.m.

Tanque Verde/Northwest Christian winner vs. Bourgade Catholic/Winslow winner at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Division II state finals

Nogales/Catalina Foothills winner at Nogales/Goodyear Estrella Foothills winner, 2 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division II state finals

Waddell Canyon View/Catalina Foothills winner vs. Scottsdale Arcadia/Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep winner at Paseo Racquet Center, 2 p.m.

Photos: Salpointe Catholic advances in baseball playoffs with win over Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove

Photos: Ironwood Ridge wins 5-4 over Notre Dame Prep in Div. II state team tennis quarterfinals Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

