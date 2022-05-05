Elimination games loom for Southern Arizona teams in high school baseball, softball playoffs

Arizona Daily Star
The next few days will be key for Southern Arizona teams seeking state championships in baseball, softball, tennis and boys volleyball.
A quartet of elimination games in baseball and softball highlight Thursday's high school sports schedule. Friday brings both the first round of volleyball playoffs and three key tennis matches. Saturday is title time in tennis and a separation day for those teams still in the hunt in the double-elimination baseball and softball brackets.
Here's a look at the next three days of high school playoffs:
Thursday BASEBALL Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game
No. 13 Chandler Basha at No. 9 Tucson High, 4 p.m.
Class 5A state quarterfinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain vs. No. 1 Nogales at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game
No. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 2 Scottsdale Horizon, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game
No. 14 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 2 Tucson High, 4 p.m.
Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game
No. 13 Queen Creek Casteel at No. 9 Sunnyside, 4 p.m.
Class 4A state playoffs, elimination game
No. 6 Sahuarita at No. 2 Phoenix Greenway, 4 p.m.
Friday BOYS VOLLEYBALL Class 6A state playoffs, first round
No. 10 Rincon/University at No. 7 Tempe Corona del Sol, 6 p.m.
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
No. 16 Goodyear Independence at No. 1 Cienega, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Peoria Centennial at No 8 Catalina Foothills, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Marana at No. 3 Gilbert, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Mountain View at No. 7 Glendale Ironwood, 6 p.m.
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
No. 14 Sabino vs. No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North at American Leadership Academy, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Chandler Seton Catholic at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS Division II state semifinals
No. 4 Nogales vs. No. 1 Catalina Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, noon
GIRLS TENNIS Division II state semfiinals
No. 13 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Catalina Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game
Phoenix Sunnyslope/Tucson High winner vs. Tolleson/Queen Creek winner at Fiesta Sports Complex, 6 p.m.
Class 3A state quarterfinals
No. 9 ALA-Gilbert North vs. No. 1 Sabino at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Empire vs. No. 4 Snowflake at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 4 p.m.
No. 14 Tanque Verde vs. No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christiana at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 4 p.m.
Saturday BASEBALL Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game
Chandler Basha/Tucson winner vs. Tempe Corona del Sol/Chandler Hamilton winner at high seed’s home field, 4 p.m.
Class 4A state playoffs, elimination game
No. 6 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 2 Walden Grove, 4 p.m.
Class 3A state quarterfinals
No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 4 Phoenix Northwest Christian, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL Class 5A state quarterfinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 3 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 2 Waddell Canyon View at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 7 p.m.
Class 4A state quarterfinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 4 Paradise Honors vs. No. 1 Salpointe Catholic at Amphitheater High School, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Cottonwood Mingus vs. No. 3 Canyon del Oro at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 7 p.m.
Class 3A state quarterfinals
ALA-Gilbert North/Sabino winner vs. Empire/Snowflake winner at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 3 p.m.
Tanque Verde/Northwest Christian winner vs. Bourgade Catholic/Winslow winner at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Nogales/Catalina Foothills winner at Nogales/Goodyear Estrella Foothills winner, 2 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Waddell Canyon View/Catalina Foothills winner vs. Scottsdale Arcadia/Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep winner at Paseo Racquet Center, 2 p.m.
Photos: Salpointe Catholic advances in baseball playoffs with win over Walden Grove
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Salpointe Catholic's Sebastian Valdez (55) and Roman Basurto (22) celebrate following a quick team meeting after Salpointe Catholic's 4-2 over Walden Grove in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Salpointe Catholic pitcher Robert Lopez (32) pitches during the top of the fifth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Salpointe Catholic's Mason White (33) and Walden Grove catcher Colby Gaines (1) watch as White's hit travels up left field during the top of the second inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
A Walden Groves player wearing a number 15 jersey falls after safety reaching first base during the bottom of the sixth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022. The player suffered an injury while reaching first base.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
The Salpointe Catholic Lancers celebrate with teammate Mauro Acuna (12) after Acuna's home run during the top of the fourth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Walden Grove catcher Colby Gaines (1) throws the ball to first base for an out during the top of the fifth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Walden Grove catcher Colby Gaines (1) motions for an out after Salpointe Catholic's Mauro Acuna (12) strikes out during the top of the sixth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Salpointe Catholic's Roman Basurto (22) throws the ball back to the infield after catching a high fly ball out to center field during the bottom of the sixth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Walden Grove pitcher and outfielder Milo Rushford (12) hits a single RBI home run during the bottom of the sixth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
A Walden Grove player wearing a number 15 jersey holds his ankle while in pain after safety reaching first base during the bottom of the sixth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Walden Grove catcher Colby Gaines (1) taps his helmet with teammate pitcher and outfielder Milo Rushford (12) after Rushford's home run during the bottom of the sixth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Salpointe Catholic's Owen Guest (44) catches the pitch while a cloud of dust forms under his glove during the bottom of the sixth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Walden Grove pitcher and first baseman Owen Kramkowski (16) congratulates teammate pitcher Alex Urias-Calvillo (5) during the fifth inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
Walden Grove pitcher and outfielder Luispablo Navarro (8) throws a pitch during the top of the first inning in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove
The Salpointe Catholic Lancers celebrate near the pitchers mount after Salpointe Catholic's 4-2 over Walden Grove in round three of the Class 4A State Playoffs between No. 2 Walden Grove and No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Walden Grove High School in Sahurita, Ariz. on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Photos: Ironwood Ridge wins 5-4 over Notre Dame Prep in Div. II state team tennis quarterfinals
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's Noah Clauer gets off a backhand at the net against Notre Dame Prep's William Miller in his three set win in the No. 3 match of their division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's Jacob Goldman makes a return in his No. 1 singles match against Notre Dame Prep's Manoli Gianakakos in their division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's Nick Feltes returns a forehand against Notre Dame Prep's Myles Miller during their No. 2 singles match of their division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022. Feltes won 6-1, 6-3.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's Owen Utley returns from the baseline in the No. 5 match against Notre Dame Prep's Zach Zang in their division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's Hector Castillo eyes a backhand return against Notre Dame Prep's Erich Huttinger in the No. 4 match of their division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022. Castillo fell in three sets.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's No. 6 Kamden Kusaj throws up a backhand against Notre Dame Prep's Mitch Jones in their division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's Nick Feltes serves in an 8-1 No. 1 doubles win over Notre Dame Prep in the division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's Noah Clauer slaps back a shot at the net during the Nighthawks' 8-1 No. 1 doubles win against Notre Dame Prep in the division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's Hector Castillo has to stretch all out for an overhand winner against Notre Dame Prep in the No. 2 doubles match of their division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022. Castillo and Jacob Goldman clinched the overall win with their 8-3 victory.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge vs Notre Dame Prep
Ironwood Ridge's Jacob Goldman runs down a shot in the Nighthawks' 8-3 No. 2 doubles win against Notre Dame Prep in the division II team tennis quarterfinals at Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 4, 2022. Goldman and partner Hector Castillo's victory clinched the overall win for the Nighthawks.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
