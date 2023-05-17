Once again, the softball 3A state championship was pushed back to a later date due to rain.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday night, the matchup between No. 1 Sabino and No. 2 Empire was delayed to Wednesday because of unsafe field conditions at Hillenbrand Stadium after a storm hit Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday's game started about 40 minutes late before getting suspended in the top of the second inning with Empire leading 1-0.

The AIA had not selected an official makeup day as of Wednesday night, but an official said it likely would be pushed to Saturday.

The game will restart from the top of the first.

Empire junior utility payer Callista Drawbaugh opened the game with a triple. Sophomore utility player Abigail Zsitvay drove her in with a sacrifice.