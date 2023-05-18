Once again, the softball 3A state championship was pushed back to a later date due to rain.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday night, the matchup between No. 1 Sabino and No. 2 Empire was delayed to Wednesday because of unsafe field conditions at Hillenbrand Stadium after a storm hit Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday's game started about 40 minutes late before getting suspended in the top of the second inning with Empire leading 1-0.

The AIA announced Thursday that the game will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cherry Field. The game will restart from the top of the first with a 0-0 score.

Empire junior utility payer Callista Drawbaugh opened Wednesday's game with a triple. Sophomore utility player Abigail Zsitvay drove her in with a sacrifice.