Final scores from Friday night's high school football slate

Final scores from Friday night's high school football scene in Southern Arizona:
Mountain View 35, Sahuaro 7
Salpointe Catholic 31, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 3
Sabino 61, Empire 7
Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Gilbert Christian 7*
* Lions advance to the Class 3A state playoffs.
Marana 32, Tucson High 27
CDO 20, Catalina Foothills 6
Amphi 42, Rincon/University 0
Tanque Verde 27, Sahuarita 14
Flowing Wells 36, Palo Verde 6
