Final scores from Friday night's high school football slate

Tanque Verde's Dillon Simmers (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during Tanque Verde's 49-10 win over Rincon/University at Tanque Verde High School, 4201 N. Melopeneme Way, in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 6, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Final scores from Friday night's high school football scene in Southern Arizona:

 Mountain View 35, Sahuaro 7

Salpointe Catholic 31, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 3

Sabino 61, Empire 7

Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Gilbert Christian 7*

* Lions advance to the Class 3A state playoffs. 

Marana 32, Tucson High 27

CDO 20, Catalina Foothills 6

Amphi 42, Rincon/University 0

Tanque Verde 27, Sahuarita 14

Flowing Wells 36, Palo Verde 6

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

