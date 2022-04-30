Fired-up Falcons run-rule Yuma Gila Ridge, advance to double-elimination portion of playoffs

When Catalina Foothills took the field for Saturday’s first round of the Class 5A state softball playoffs, uncertainty was everywhere. The Falcons’ starting third baseman was sick, having spent her Friday night throwing up. Their starting catcher wasn’t feeling well either — she would need a postgame IV.

Yuma Gila Ridge's Addison Duke then ambushed Foothills starter Kyrie Denny with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning.

No matter. Showing the fire and resilience that’s been the hallmark of their season, the Falcons tied the game on Samantha Dougherty's two-run shot in the bottom half, scored 10 more times the rest of the way, and run-ruled 14th-seeded Gila Ridge in five innings, 12-2.

Senior shortstop Rylie Crane called the win "awesome" given the adversity the team was facing at first pitch.

“We had one of our outfielders playing third, we had a girl with a hurt finger in right," she said. "We had some injuries, but I’m so proud of our girls for just fighting through it. Everyone stepped up to the plate today."

Lauren Sizemore also homered for Foothills, which improved to 22-7.

Saturday’s victory had added significance. The new state playoff format for Class 5A is single-elimination in the first round — anyone who loses goes home — but double-elimination after that. By beating Gila Ridge, the Falcons not only ensured they wouldn’t be eliminated Saturday, but added at least two more games to their schedule.

Foothills will host sixth-seeded Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner moving on to Saturday’s quarterfinals at the Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix. Whoever falls on Tuesday must climb through the loser’s bracket to get back into the playoffs. Cactus Shadows opened the playoffs Saturday with a 10-0, five-inning win over Cienega.

The excitement was palpable to Foothills coach Mark Stevens, who said this year’s team is among his best ever.

“Moving forward, a statement win like this — we can run-rule a team — just kinda puts it out there for other teams that, hey, we’re a team to watch,” he said.

Saturday's softball playoff scores Class 6A state playoffs, first round (double-elimination bracket) No. 2 Tucson High 9, No. 15 Tolleson 3 Class 5A state playoffs, first round (double-elimination bracket after Round 1) No. 9 Sunnyside 14, No. 8 Gilbert 2 No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 10, No. 11 Cienega 0 No. 3 Catalina Foothills 12, No. 14 Gila Ridge 2 Class 4A state playoffs, first round(double-elimination bracket after Round 1) No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 6, No. 16 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 0 No. 5 Flagstaff Coconino 6, No. 12 Pueblo 1 No. 6 Sahuarita 4, No. 11 Scottsdale Saguaro 0 No. 3 Canyon del Oro 12, No. 14 Prescott 1 Class 3A state play-in game (single-elimination bracket) No. 18 Tanque Verde 18, No. 15 Kingman 1

