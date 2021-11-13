Five Tucson-area high school teams make football playoffs; Salpointe to host 5A game

Five Tucson-area football teams have qualified for Arizona's big-schools playoffs, with two of them slated to host postseason games on Friday.
Cienega, Ironwood Ridge, Salpointe Catholic and Desert View all made the Class 5A state bracket, with Canyon del Oro making the Class 4A slate.
Second-seeded Salpointe Catholic, which finished 8-2 and won the Class 5A Southern Region championship, will miss out on the Open Division playoffs for the first time since the elite postseason field was created three seasons ago. The Lancers will instead host 15th-seeded Phoenix Sunnyslope on Friday night. Should Salpointe continue to win, it would host the quarterfinals and semifinals before taking part in the 5A state championship game, held Dec. 10 at Sun Devil Stadium.
Sixth-seeded Desert View, fresh off a 9-1 regular season, will host No. 11 Goodyear Millennium. Ironwood Ridge used a 69-27 win over Marana Friday night to qualify as a No. 13 seed. The Nighthawks will travel to Scottsdale Desert Mountain in the first round. Ninth-seeded Cienega will play No. 8 Buckeye Verrado, while No. 12 CDO will travel to No. 5 Lake Havasu.
Two Southern Arizona teams already played in the Class 3A state playoffs, which began two Fridays ago. Pusch Ridge Christian fell in the first round to Thatcher on Nov. 5, while Sabino lost at American Leadership Institute-Gilbert North in Friday night's quarterfinals.
This year's Open Division playoffs feature eight Phoenix-area schools: Chandler Hamilton, Chandler, Chandler Basha, Glendale Cactus, Scottsdale Saguaro, Peoria Liberty, Queen Creek and American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek. Open Division teams will start their playoffs Nov. 26.
Here's a look at the high school football brackets featuring Tucson teams. All games will be played at 7 p.m. Friday:
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
No. 16 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at No. 1 Horizon
No. 9 Cienega at No. 8 Buckeye Verrado
No. 12 Gilbert Campo Verde at Phoenix Sunrise Mountain
No. 13 Ironwood Ridge at No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain
No. 14 Waddell Canyon View at No. 3 Goodyear Desert Edge
No. 11 Goodyear Millennium at No. 6 Desert View
No. 10 Glendale Apollo at No. 7 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep
No. 15 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
No. 16 Phoenix Northwest Christian at No. 1 Poston Butte
No. 9 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at No. 8 Prescott
No. 12 Canyon del Oro at No. 5 Lake Havasu
No. 13 Flagstaff Coconino at No. 4 Glendale
No. 14 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin at No. 3 Gilbert Mesquite
No. 11 Kingman Lee Williams at No. 6 Apache Junction
No. 10 Phoenix St. Mary's at No. 7 Buckeye Union
No. 15 Glendale Deer Valley at No. 2 Casa Grande
Photos: Ironwood Ridge wins in a shootout at Marana, 69-27, high school football
