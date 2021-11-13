Five Tucson-area high school teams make football playoffs; Salpointe to host 5A game

Five Tucson-area football teams have qualified for Arizona's big-schools playoffs, with two of them slated to host postseason games on Friday.

Cienega, Ironwood Ridge, Salpointe Catholic and Desert View all made the Class 5A state bracket, with Canyon del Oro making the Class 4A slate.

Second-seeded Salpointe Catholic, which finished 8-2 and won the Class 5A Southern Region championship, will miss out on the Open Division playoffs for the first time since the elite postseason field was created three seasons ago. The Lancers will instead host 15th-seeded Phoenix Sunnyslope on Friday night. Should Salpointe continue to win, it would host the quarterfinals and semifinals before taking part in the 5A state championship game, held Dec. 10 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Sixth-seeded Desert View, fresh off a 9-1 regular season, will host No. 11 Goodyear Millennium. Ironwood Ridge used a 69-27 win over Marana Friday night to qualify as a No. 13 seed. The Nighthawks will travel to Scottsdale Desert Mountain in the first round. Ninth-seeded Cienega will play No. 8 Buckeye Verrado, while No. 12 CDO will travel to No. 5 Lake Havasu.