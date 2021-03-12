Flowing Wells girls advance to state semifinals with hard-fought win over Cactus Shadows

“They might be taller than me but they are definitely not stronger than me,” Acuna said. “That’s what I always say.”

The sophomore point and leading scorer runs the offense and stayed aggressive on defense against the Falcons until the 5:34 mark of the third quarter. Flowing Wells led 39-32 but a teammate hit Acuna on her right leg, she landed and had to helped off the court. She only ended up being out for three minutes, but Cactus Shadows had already tied it by then.

The game was a see-saw battle for the final 10 minutes. Only after Acuna hit a pair of free throws with 3:11 remaining did Flowing Wells take the lead for good. The Caballeros hit 7 of 8 free throws in the final minutes to secure the win. After Acuna hit the foul shots, she stole the ball on the other end and scored a layup to give Flowing Wells a 62-58 advantage with 2:45 left. Cactus Shadows missed its next time down the floor and had to resort to fouling in the final minute. Maria Yanez hit two and Acuna hit 3 of 4 from the line.

Perkins said it was his team’s best free-throw shooting performance of the season.

“And that’s what it takes to win against a team like that, that’s what it takes to win in the playoffs. The kids stepped up when the game got big. That’s what they had to do.”