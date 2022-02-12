Flowing Wells girls, Salpointe and Buena boys earn top seeds in high school basketball brackets

March Madness doesn't officially start until next month, but the basketball craze in Arizona is already in full swing.
The state high school basketball playoff brackets were unveiled Saturday morning, and 22 Tucson teams will compete for championships in Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.
In the Class 3A bracket, both programs at Sabino and Pusch Ridge Christian will compete in first-round games, with the winners taking on teams that earned first-round byes.
Class 4A, 5A and 6A are true 16-team, single elimination playoffs. Flowing Wells' girls earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, and boys teams from Sierra Vista Buena (5A) and Salpointe Catholic (4A) earned top spots in their respective brackets.
Below is a complete look at Southern Arizona teams in the high school basketball playoffs:
Boys basketball
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
Wednesday
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena
No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Glendale Apollo
No. 15 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Gilbert
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic
No. 9 Sahuaro at No. 8 Glendale Cactus
No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Phoenix St. Mary's
Class 3A state playoffs, first round
Wednesday
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 22 Sabino at No. 11 Mesa Eastmark
No. 23 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 10 Snowflake
Girls basketball
Class 6A state playoffs, first round
Wednesday
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 13 Tucson High at No. 4 Chandler Hamilton
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Surprise Willow Canyon at No. 1 Flowing Wells
No. 9 Ironwood Ridge at No. 8 Laveen Betty H. Fairfax
No. 13 Sunnyside at No. 4 Gilbert
No. 11 Cienega at No. 6 Waddell Canyon View
No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
Wednesday
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Glendale Deer Valley
No. 10 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 7 Sahuaro
No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic
Class 3A state playoffs, first round
Tuesday
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 19 Tuba City at No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian
No. 22 American Leadership Academy-Ironwood at No. 11 Sabino
Photos: Undefeated Flowing Wells girls basketball team heads into state tournament
