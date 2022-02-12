 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flowing Wells girls, Salpointe and Buena boys earn top seeds in high school basketball brackets
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Alenna Flores and her Flowing Wells team has earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A state girls basketball tournament.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

March Madness doesn't officially start until next month, but the basketball craze in Arizona is already in full swing. 

The state high school basketball playoff brackets were unveiled Saturday morning, and 22 Tucson teams will compete for championships in Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.

In the Class 3A bracket, both programs at Sabino and Pusch Ridge Christian will compete in first-round games, with the winners taking on teams that earned first-round byes.

Class 4A, 5A and 6A are true 16-team, single elimination playoffs. Flowing Wells' girls earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, and boys teams from Sierra Vista Buena (5A) and Salpointe Catholic (4A) earned top spots in their respective brackets.

Below is a complete look at Southern Arizona teams in the high school basketball playoffs:

Boys basketball

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

Wednesday

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena 

No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Glendale Apollo

No. 15 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Gilbert

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic

No. 9 Sahuaro at No. 8 Glendale Cactus

No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Phoenix St. Mary's

Class 3A state playoffs, first round

Wednesday

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 22 Sabino at No. 11 Mesa Eastmark

No. 23 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 10 Snowflake

Girls basketball

Class 6A state playoffs, first round

Wednesday

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 13 Tucson High at No. 4 Chandler Hamilton

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Surprise Willow Canyon at No. 1 Flowing Wells

No. 9 Ironwood Ridge at No. 8 Laveen Betty H. Fairfax

No. 13 Sunnyside at No. 4 Gilbert

No. 11 Cienega at No. 6 Waddell Canyon View

No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

Wednesday

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Glendale Deer Valley

No. 10 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 7 Sahuaro

No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic

Class 3A state playoffs, first round

Tuesday

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 19 Tuba City at No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian

No. 22 American Leadership Academy-Ironwood at No. 11 Sabino

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

