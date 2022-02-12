Flowing Wells girls, Salpointe and Buena boys earn top seeds in high school basketball brackets

March Madness doesn't officially start until next month, but the basketball craze in Arizona is already in full swing.

The state high school basketball playoff brackets were unveiled Saturday morning, and 22 Tucson teams will compete for championships in Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.

In the Class 3A bracket, both programs at Sabino and Pusch Ridge Christian will compete in first-round games, with the winners taking on teams that earned first-round byes.

Class 4A, 5A and 6A are true 16-team, single elimination playoffs. Flowing Wells' girls earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, and boys teams from Sierra Vista Buena (5A) and Salpointe Catholic (4A) earned top spots in their respective brackets.

Below is a complete look at Southern Arizona teams in the high school basketball playoffs:

Boys basketball

Class 5A state playoffs, first round



Wednesday

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena