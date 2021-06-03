'Football teaches you so much': Players, coaches excited for Friday's All-Star Showcase

Hassey and Bene will be joined on the sidelines Friday by fellow coaches Justin Argraves (Cienega), Scott McKee (Sahuaro), Jay Dobyns (Tanque Verde), Joe Thomas (Sierra Vista Buena), Robert Bonillas (Desert View), Dustin Peace (Canyon del Oro) and others. Former Sabino coach Jay Campos also returned to the football field this week.

“It’s been a great experience,” Bene said. “Every coach on this field has either coached for me or against me, and that’s special, so there’s a bunch of friendships out here amongst the coaches. … To be able to go through it with them and see my old adversaries is pretty neat, because it’s not as intense and it’s enjoyable for me.”

The common denominator, said Hassey: “They’re all great teachers. They’re great teachers, motivators and relationship-builders."

“What I know about leadership is hiring the best people and getting out of their way,” he added. “We put together the best staff and I got out of their way, and I know Dennis Bene is doing the same.”

The camaraderie of the coaches amplified during the fall, when Pima County's public schools were unable to align their seasons with the rest of the state. The coaches pushed to play as soon — and as safely — as possible.