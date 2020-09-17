AIA tweaks benchmark metric, clears path for early October kickoff of high school football season

The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board, along with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, announced Thursday morning that it will adjust a benchmark metric that should allow high school football teams to return to practice and competition.
SMAC initially recommended sports competition should only return if a geographical area had 10 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 tests. The AIA said that it sought information from executive leaders in neighboring states that are currently playing football before adjusting the benchmark to 75 positive cases for every 100,000 tests. The season is on track to open Oct. 2.
“Seeing the positive results in other states was a big help to reach this conclusion,” AIA executive director David Hines said. “It’s a testament to those associations for putting proper rules in place so football can happen. We have similar numbers and similar safety recommendations as compared to those states.”
Benchmarks for other fall sports — such as golf, cross country, swimming & diving, fall soccer, badminton and volleyball — have been met. Competition can begin, pending school and school district approval.
County officials and district superintendents still must approve football's return. While some schools have progressed past the Phase I portion of the AIA's re-entry plan and ramped up workouts, schedules haven't been finalized.
“We have been given the opportunity to compete in football. However, it will take all of us — coaches, players, parents, fans and administrators — to implement all of the modifications,” Hines said. “This is critical for us to stay on the current track. It is equally as critical that all involved understand the importance of adhering to the guidance of athletic trainers and medical personnel.”
