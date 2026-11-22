“There's no more important player on our team than Isla Collins,” Pedersen said. “She drives the offense. She distributes well. She makes everybody on the team better. She's just tenacious. She's all over the field.”

Senior running back Jhianae DesRosier — the first 1,000-yard receiver in school history — was key in the win as well, finishing with nine catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

DesRosier’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield opened up the Salpointe offense.

“The vast majority of her catches are three or four yards at the line of scrimmage,” Pedersen said. “She makes all of the other stuff happen after the fact. She does the majority of the work. She makes people miss. She accelerates well. She's a super smart player and the senior leader. She’s everything to us.”

The 4A conference has only been around for two seasons, but Salpointe (19-2) has put its hold on it with consecutive state titles. It’s the last year for Salpointe in 4A, which is moving up to 5A in 2027. The school is quickly making a name for itself in the sport.

“We’re proud to represent Tucson and to bring a title back,” Pedersen said. “We feel that we get overlooked because we are from Tucson. You look at the Arizona Cardinals All-Star players, and we're way underrepresented. Tucson is underrepresented when you include Marana.

“We have a chip on our shoulder. And for us to come up here and just prove it time and time again, we've proved it at Copper State, we've proven it here. We're going to keep proving it until they notice or if they don't notice, we'll just keep the chip on our shoulder. We're happy to do that.”