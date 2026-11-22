Salpointe Catholic High School coach Barrie Pedersen felt like he was doing too much.
Following the Fiesta Bowl Copper State Invitational — where Salpointe finished as runner-ups and beat nationally ranked Gilbert Highland in one of the biggest upsets in state history — the Lancers flag football team was riding high. Then came a loss to fellow Southern Arizona foe Marana on Oct. 22.
“I think it kind of humbled us a little bit,” sophomore quarterback and linebacker Isla Collins said. “Games weren't close at that point, and I think we needed that, because anybody can win on any day. That proved it to us, and we needed that for sure.”
That loss showed the kinks in the Lancers’ armor and what had to be changed. Pedersen dialed things back as coach. Those adjustments proved to be the perfect dose.
Salpointe dominated Cottonwood Mingus Union 35-6 to win the Class 4A state championship at Corona del Sol on Saturday, successfully defending its title. Collins had four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, on defense.
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Instead of adjusting to his opponents, Pedersen did the opposite against Mingus.
“We learned some lessons in terms of maybe over-preparing,” Pedersen said. “I feel like we probably went a little too much into the weeds in that game. Instead of just playing our game, we tried to adjust to what we thought they were going to do, and it didn't serve us well. That was kind of our thought process coming into this game was, you know what, we're gonna do what we're going to do, and they're gonna have to adjust to us.”
Collins, a Team USA player, had another huge game, completing 24 of 30 passes for 241 yards and contributing to all the points scored with her touchdown on defense.
“There's no more important player on our team than Isla Collins,” Pedersen said. “She drives the offense. She distributes well. She makes everybody on the team better. She's just tenacious. She's all over the field.”
Senior running back Jhianae DesRosier — the first 1,000-yard receiver in school history — was key in the win as well, finishing with nine catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
DesRosier’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield opened up the Salpointe offense.
“The vast majority of her catches are three or four yards at the line of scrimmage,” Pedersen said. “She makes all of the other stuff happen after the fact. She does the majority of the work. She makes people miss. She accelerates well. She's a super smart player and the senior leader. She’s everything to us.”
The 4A conference has only been around for two seasons, but Salpointe (19-2) has put its hold on it with consecutive state titles. It’s the last year for Salpointe in 4A, which is moving up to 5A in 2027. The school is quickly making a name for itself in the sport.
“We’re proud to represent Tucson and to bring a title back,” Pedersen said. “We feel that we get overlooked because we are from Tucson. You look at the Arizona Cardinals All-Star players, and we're way underrepresented. Tucson is underrepresented when you include Marana.
“We have a chip on our shoulder. And for us to come up here and just prove it time and time again, we've proved it at Copper State, we've proven it here. We're going to keep proving it until they notice or if they don't notice, we'll just keep the chip on our shoulder. We're happy to do that.”
Collins added that going back-to-back is an even greater accomplishment.
It’s a tough end for Mingus (15-2), which finally broke through in the playoffs after coming up short in the prior two seasons. The northern Arizona community rallied around the rural school on its run to the title game. The area has been hit hard by recent flooding.
“It means a whole lot,” Mingus coach Dave Moncibaez said. “Our stands, they're filling our stands like I've never seen before. They have brought this community together and the enjoyment that they see watching these girls play at a high level, which is really great.
"A lot of families and a lot of people were affected by (the flood). We're like that beacon of light; hopefully (we) can use that positively in our community. They gave it their best; they gave it 100 and that's all we can ask. I'm so proud of them."