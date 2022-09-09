 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abracadabra: Phoenix Paradise Valley makes Tucson Flowing Wells' offense disappear 37-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Phoenix Paradise Valley followed in snuffing Tucson Flowing Wells' offense 37-0 at Phoenix Paradise Valley High on September 9 in Arizona football action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

