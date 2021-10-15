Abracadabra: Tucson Amphitheater vanquishes Douglas 42-7

Tucson Amphitheater controlled the action to earn a strong 42-7 win against Douglas in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Tucson Amphitheater's offense stomped on to a 28-0 lead over Douglas at halftime.
Tucson Amphitheater remained on top of Douglas through a scoreless first and third quarters.
