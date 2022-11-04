Abracadabra: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian makes Waddell American Leadership Academy-West Foothills' offense disappear 35-0

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Waddell American Leadership Academy-West Foothills in a 35-0 shutout on November 4 in Arizona football action.

