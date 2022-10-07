Abracadabra: Tucson Tanque Verde makes Tucson Catalina's offense disappear 54-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Tucson Tanque Verde bottled Tucson Catalina 54-0 at Tucson Tanque Verde High on October 7 in Arizona football action.
Last season, Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Catalina faced off on October 29, 2021 at Tucson Catalina High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 23, Tucson Tanque Verde squared off with Phoenix North Pointe Prep in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…