American Leadership Academy-Gilbert overwhelms Tucson Sabino 38-7

American Leadership Academy-Gilbert's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Sabino 38-7 at American Leadership-Gilbert on November 12 in Arizona football action.

Tough to find an edge early, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert and Tucson Sabino fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over the Sabercats at halftime.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

