Windy is an understatement when describing Tucson's weather last week.
Winds reached up to 60 to 75 miles per hour in parts of Tucson last weekend. Not ideal for throwing a football.
However, Ironwood Ridge junior quarterback Max Harder passed for 318 yards and six touchdowns in the Nighthawks' 49-22 win over Vista Grande. Harder nearly had a seventh touchdown pass, which would've been a school record, but the touchdown was called back for an illegal blocker downfield.
"It was windy, but I was doing these 15-yard throws and the receivers were able to run it for touchdowns," Harder said. "It makes it a lot easier for me."
Harder's top two targets were senior wide receiver Zarin Robbins, who had seven catches for 112 yards and four touchdowns, and junior wide receiver Ryder McLauchlin, who had four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.
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The win over Vista Grande snapped a two-game losing skid for Ironwood Ridge, which lost to Marana and Scottsdale Desert Mountain by a combined 106-3. Ironwood Ridge (5-3) is still in the 5A playoff hunt with two games left in the regular season — a home game Friday night against Tucson High, followed by a road game against Buena on Oct. 30.
"We're feeling great," Harder said. "We're ready to come out and win. We have to win the last two games and win out. Our goal is to win the region and we can at least tie it, so we gotta come out and execute and do our job."
Harder has 1,488 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. He also has 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The Ironwood Ridge quarterback is our featured high school football player this week. Harder joined "Spears & Ali" on ESPN Tucson this week. Here's what he discussed:
What's the scouting report on your top two receivers in McLauchlin and Robbins?
A: "Last couple games, (McLauchlin) has been really good. He's reliable, he catches everything and he blocks. Zarin, he's outrageous and unbelievable. He's got like 15 touchdowns on the season already and he catches everything I throw his way. After he catches it, the yards after catch are outrageous."
Ironwood Ridge's quarterbacks coach is former Arizona Wildcat and Amphitheater High School great Jim Krohn. How is it learning from an experienced and accomplished quarterback?
A: "It's awesome. He's always on me about things and repetition and having everything smooth and getting on everybody. He's a great leader and it makes me want to be a great leader."
How much do you study Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita?
A: "I always watch Noah Fifita. I go to games on Saturday or watch from home. It's nice to see him being the same size as me and him going out there on the biggest college level and doing what he's doing, it's awesome. I try to match his game, honestly."
Who's another quarterback you've always looked up to?
A: "Matthew Stafford. I was a big Lions fan and I loved his toughness on the field. His toughness is indescribable. That's what I loved about Matthew Stafford."
How did you start playing football?
A: "I started with the Marana Broncos, playing flag football when I was like 5. I didn't play quarterback until eighth grade, just before high school. That 13U season for the Marana Broncos, we went to the state championship and that was my first year playing quarterback.
"At Ironwood (Ridge), I played on (junior varsity) my first year and played quarterback and started halfway through last season. It's been great."
What has led to your breakout junior season?
A: "Just the work we've been putting on this summer. All the work on the field. The receivers, the linemen, everybody is working nonstop. We want it more than everybody else does."
What do you like to do away from football? Do you have any hobbies?
A: "I don't really play video games like that. Sometimes I'll go outside. All I do is play football, honestly. Go home, go to school, eat and go to sleep to get that recovery. In the offseason, I play basketball and run track."
It's spooky season. So, if you had to pick your favorite Halloween candy, what are you choosing?
A: "For chocolate, I'm going Milky Way. For candy, I'm going Skittles."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports