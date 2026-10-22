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Windy is an understatement when describing Tucson's weather last week.

Winds reached up to 60 to 75 miles per hour in parts of Tucson last weekend. Not ideal for throwing a football.

However, Ironwood Ridge junior quarterback Max Harder passed for 318 yards and six touchdowns in the Nighthawks' 49-22 win over Vista Grande. Harder nearly had a seventh touchdown pass, which would've been a school record, but the touchdown was called back for an illegal blocker downfield.

"It was windy, but I was doing these 15-yard throws and the receivers were able to run it for touchdowns," Harder said. "It makes it a lot easier for me."

Harder's top two targets were senior wide receiver Zarin Robbins, who had seven catches for 112 yards and four touchdowns, and junior wide receiver Ryder McLauchlin, who had four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The win over Vista Grande snapped a two-game losing skid for Ironwood Ridge, which lost to Marana and Scottsdale Desert Mountain by a combined 106-3. Ironwood Ridge (5-3) is still in the 5A playoff hunt with two games left in the regular season — a home game Friday night against Tucson High, followed by a road game against Buena on Oct. 30.

"We're feeling great," Harder said. "We're ready to come out and win. We have to win the last two games and win out. Our goal is to win the region and we can at least tie it, so we gotta come out and execute and do our job."

Harder has 1,488 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. He also has 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns.