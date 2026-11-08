No. 10 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 49, No. 23 CDO 0: The Dorados (5-6) were shut out against Cactus Shadows, falling to the Falcons on the road.

No. 15 Yuma Catholic 41, No. 18 Sierra Vista Buena 0: Buena (7-4) traveled to Yuma Catholic (8-3) on Friday, meeting a dominant Shamrocks team in hostile territory. Buena saw its season come to an end with a 41-0 loss as the Colts mustered just 120 yards of total offense with zero trips to the end zone. Buena’s rushing attack, which tallied over 2,500 yards on the ground this season, ran 22 times for 91 yards. Senior quarterback Colton Garrett was 5 for 9 for 29 yards.

4A

No. 16 Flagstaff Coconino 47, No. 17 Sahuarita 26: Another very well-traveled team on Friday, Sahuarita (8-3) went north to face Coconino (5-6), and despite a close game at half, the Mustangs fell by 21. Coconino extended a 10-point lead at half to 24 points by the end of the third quarter, which the Mustangs could not overcome.

No. 9 Phoenix Arcadia 42, No. 24 Pueblo 6: The Warriors (7-4) saw their season come to an end on Friday at the hands of last year’s 4A runners-up, Phoenix Arcadia (8-3). The Titans won 42-6 behind a monster showing from sophomore quarterback Carter Lampe, who was 17 for 22 for 272 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to senior receiver Konnor Kammes.

No. 14 Yuma Gila Ridge 31, No. 19 Sahuaro 28: The Cougars (5-6) led Gila Ridge (9-2) at halftime, but let the second half slip away, falling 31-28 on the road. The Hawks scored a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters to the Cougars’ lone touchdown in the fourth.

3A