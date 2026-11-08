After a tumultuous start to the 2026 season, No. 16 Marana (8-3) has fully bounced back to its dominant form with perfect timing, as the Tigers cruised past No. 17 Phoenix Sunnyslope (7-4) to begin their fifth straight playoff appearance, beating the Vikings 45-35 at home on Friday night.
Marana rolled to a 26-14 lead at half, before stretching the margin to 38-20 in the fourth quarter after a timely return from senior defensive back Walter Evans-Gonzalez on an onside kick, which he took back for six.
Senior receiver Jesse Howell caught three touchdowns from junior quarterback Trenton Hicks from 24 yards, 86 yards and a third just inside the 10-yard line. He hauled in six catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior running back Jeffrey Smith III broke off two long touchdowns of 47 and 61 yards across the contest while also providing a steady hand at linebacker, anchoring Marana’s defense with his usual two-way herculean effort. He carried the ball 12 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns total.
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The Tigers reset and gear up for a road visit to No. 1 Desert Mountain in Scottsdale for the second round on Friday.
5A
No. 9 Waddell Canyon View 66, No. 24 Ironwood Ridge 21: Ironwood Ridge (6-5) saw its season come to an end in Waddell, as the Nighthawks fell to the 9-2 Jaguars.
Canyon View led 32-7 at half, led by a 10-for-21, 164-yard, three-touchdown day from junior quarterback Titan Jacobs. CV senior wideout Braylon recorded six catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
No. 11 Glendale Cactus 39, No. 22 Tucson High 10: The Badgers (5-6) fell to Cactus (9-2) on Friday, seeing their season end against the 5A Northwest Region champs. The Cobras led 32-3 at half, with both teams finding the end zone in the second half.
No. 10 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 49, No. 23 CDO 0: The Dorados (5-6) were shut out against Cactus Shadows, falling to the Falcons on the road.
No. 15 Yuma Catholic 41, No. 18 Sierra Vista Buena 0: Buena (7-4) traveled to Yuma Catholic (8-3) on Friday, meeting a dominant Shamrocks team in hostile territory. Buena saw its season come to an end with a 41-0 loss as the Colts mustered just 120 yards of total offense with zero trips to the end zone. Buena’s rushing attack, which tallied over 2,500 yards on the ground this season, ran 22 times for 91 yards. Senior quarterback Colton Garrett was 5 for 9 for 29 yards.
4A
No. 16 Flagstaff Coconino 47, No. 17 Sahuarita 26: Another very well-traveled team on Friday, Sahuarita (8-3) went north to face Coconino (5-6), and despite a close game at half, the Mustangs fell by 21. Coconino extended a 10-point lead at half to 24 points by the end of the third quarter, which the Mustangs could not overcome.
No. 9 Phoenix Arcadia 42, No. 24 Pueblo 6: The Warriors (7-4) saw their season come to an end on Friday at the hands of last year’s 4A runners-up, Phoenix Arcadia (8-3). The Titans won 42-6 behind a monster showing from sophomore quarterback Carter Lampe, who was 17 for 22 for 272 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to senior receiver Konnor Kammes.
No. 14 Yuma Gila Ridge 31, No. 19 Sahuaro 28: The Cougars (5-6) led Gila Ridge (9-2) at halftime, but let the second half slip away, falling 31-28 on the road. The Hawks scored a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters to the Cougars’ lone touchdown in the fourth.
3A
No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian 28, No. 12 El Mirage Dysart 21: Pusch Ridge (9-2) outlasted Dysart (7-4) to advance to the quarterfinals in the 16-team 3A bracket, winning 28-21 in what’s likely to be the Lions’ only home game. Pusch Ridge scored 14 in the first half to Dysart’s seven, and put the game on ice with a late touchdown in the fourth.
With seven losses on the road in the first round, 4A No. 2 Mica Mountain and No. 6 Walden Grove, 5A No. 6 Desert View and No. 16 Marana and 6A No. 19 Salpointe Catholic are the only Tucson teams remaining in the postseason.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com