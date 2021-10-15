Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Mesa Eastmark past Sahuarita 45-7

Mesa Eastmark stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 45-7 win over Sahuarita for an Arizona high school football victory on October 15.
The first quarter gave Mesa Eastmark a 35-0 lead over Sahuarita.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
Recently on October 1 , Sahuarita squared up on Rio Rico in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
