Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Mesa Eastmark past Sahuarita 45-7

Mesa Eastmark stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 45-7 win over Sahuarita for an Arizona high school football victory on October 15.

The first quarter gave Mesa Eastmark a 35-0 lead over Sahuarita.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.