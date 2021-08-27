Bisbee baffles Tucson Catalina 46-0

Bisbee's defense throttled Tucson Catalina, resulting in a shutout win 46-0 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
The Pumas' offense struck to a 40-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
The Pumas opened with a 34-0 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.
