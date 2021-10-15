Blank check: Tucson Salpointe Catholic writes off Tucson Desert View 48-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Tucson Salpointe Catholic blank Tucson Desert View 48-0 during this Arizona football game.
Tucson Salpointe Catholic drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Tucson Desert View after the first quarter.
The Lancers registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Jaguars.
The third quarter gave the Lancers a 41-0 lead over the Jaguars.
In recent action on October 1, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson Marana and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Scottsdale Saguaro on October 1 at Scottsdale Saguaro High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.