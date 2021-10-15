 Skip to main content
Blank check: Tucson Salpointe Catholic writes off Tucson Desert View 48-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Tucson Salpointe Catholic blank Tucson Desert View 48-0 during this Arizona football game.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Tucson Desert View after the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Jaguars.

The third quarter gave the Lancers a 41-0 lead over the Jaguars.

In recent action on October 1, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson Marana and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Scottsdale Saguaro on October 1 at Scottsdale Saguaro High School. For a full recap, click here.

