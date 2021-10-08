Blowout: Avondale St. John Paul II puts together statement win over Tucson Santa Rita 43-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Avondale St. John Paul II broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 43-6 explosion on Tucson Santa Rita in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Recently on September 24 , Tucson Santa Rita squared up on Bisbee in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!