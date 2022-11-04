 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Tucson Marana delivers statement win over Tucson Cholla 78-19

Tucson Marana raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-19 win over Tucson Cholla in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 4.

In recent action on October 21, Tucson Cholla faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Marana took on Tucson Sunnyside on October 21 at Tucson Marana High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

