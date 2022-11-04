Blowout: Tucson Marana delivers statement win over Tucson Cholla 78-19

Tucson Marana raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-19 win over Tucson Cholla in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 4.
In recent action on October 21, Tucson Cholla faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Marana took on Tucson Sunnyside on October 21 at Tucson Marana High School.
