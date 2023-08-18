Tucson Sabino triumphs over Coolidge 55-28
It was a tough night for Coolidge which was overmatched by Tucson Sabino in this 55-28 verdict.
Last season, Tucson Sabino and Coolidge faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School.
Tucson Tanque Verde's convoy passes Phoenix Christian 19-6
Tucson Tanque Verde notched a win against Phoenix Christian 19-6 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
The Hawks' offense jumped in front for a 12-6 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Cougars 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
Wellton Antelope Union grinds out close victory over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 12-6
Wellton Antelope Union eventually took victory away from Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 12-6 at Wellton Antelope Union High on Aug. 18 in Arizona football action.
