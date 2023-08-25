Avondale Agua Fria delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Tucson Flowing Wells 21-16

Avondale Agua Fria fought ahead of Tucson Flowing Wells 21-16 in a close game at Avondale Agua Fria High on Aug. 25 in Arizona football action.

Last season, Avondale Agua Fria and Tucson Flowing Wells faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Avondale Agua Fria High School.

Catalina Foothills pockets slim win over San Tan Valley Combs 20-16

Catalina Foothills fought ahead of San Tan Valley Combs 20-16 in a close game on Aug. 25 in Arizona football action.

Gilbert slips past Tucson Mountain View 27-21

Gilbert eventually took victory away from Tucson Mountain View 27-21 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Gilbert San Tan Charter dominates Tucson Tanque Verde 48-7

Gilbert San Tan Charter dismissed Tucson Tanque Verde by a 48-7 count in an Arizona high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Gilbert San Tan Charter and Tucson Tanque Verde played in a 16-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Glendale Apollo takes down Tucson Sunnyside 28-3

Glendale Apollo dismissed Tucson Sunnyside by a 28-3 count in Arizona high school football on Aug. 25.

Mesa Desert Ridge bests Vail Cienega 49-8

Mesa Desert Ridge's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Vail Cienega 49-8 in Arizona high school football action on Aug. 25.

Strong start sends Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro over Mesa Eastmark 21-14

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 21-14 victory against Mesa Eastmark for an Arizona high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mesa Eastmark through the first quarter.

The Dorados opened a modest 21-7 gap over the Firebirds at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Firebirds narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Phoenix Northwest Christian outlasts Sahuarita Walden Grove 38-26

Phoenix Northwest Christian pushed past Sahuarita Walden Grove for a 38-26 win on Aug. 25 in Arizona football.

Sahuarita edges past Phoenix Alhambra in tough test 9-6

Sahuarita finally found a way to top Phoenix Alhambra 9-6 during this Arizona football game.

Sahuarita opened with a 9-6 advantage over Phoenix Alhambra through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Tucson triumphs over Phoenix South Mountain 62-24

Tucson's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Phoenix South Mountain 62-24 in an Arizona high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Tucson and Phoenix South Mountain squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Tucson High School.

Tucson Desert View exhales after close call with Surprise Willow Canyon 26-25

Tucson Desert View posted a narrow 26-25 win over Surprise Willow Canyon in Arizona high school football action on Aug. 25.

Tucson Mica Mountain survives for narrow win over San Tan Valley Poston Butte 34-28

Tucson Mica Mountain didn't flinch, finally repelling San Tan Valley Poston Butte 34-28 in an Arizona high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, San Tan Valley Poston Butte and Tucson Mica Mountain faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at San Tan Valley Poston Butte High School.

Tucson Pueblo Magnet rides to cruise-control win over Nogales 35-13

Tucson Pueblo Magnet dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-13 win over Nogales during this Arizona football game.

The Warriors opened a towering 22-0 gap over the Apaches at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-13.

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian barely beats Show Low 24-21

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian finally found a way to top Show Low 24-21 at Show Low High on Aug. 25 in Arizona football action.

Not for the faint of heart: Tucson Rincon topples Phoenix Washington 24-18

Tucson Rincon didn't flinch, finally repelling Phoenix Washington 24-18 for an Arizona high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Tucson Sabino overcomes Tucson Sahuaro 19-6

Tucson Sabino collected a solid win over Tucson Sahuaro in a 19-6 verdict in Arizona high school football on Aug. 25.

Tough to find an edge early, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Sahuaro fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Tucson Sabino jumped ahead over Tucson Sahuaro when the fourth quarter began 13-6.

The Sabercats cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Sahuaro squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic tops Tucson Marana 35-14

Tucson Salpointe Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-14 win against Tucson Marana in an Arizona high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tucson Marana through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lancers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 fourth quarter, too.