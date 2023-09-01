Casa Grande Vista Grande escapes Tucson Pueblo Magnet in thin win

Casa Grande Vista Grande topped Tucson Pueblo Magnet 14-7 in a tough tilt during this Arizona football game.

Last season, Casa Grande Vista Grande and Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Casa Grande Vista Grande High School.

Glendale Deer Valley outlasts Sahuarita

Glendale Deer Valley handed Sahuarita a tough 28-8 loss on Sept. 1 in Arizona football.

Glendale Independence denies Tucson Amphitheater's challenge

Glendale Independence eventually beat Tucson Amphitheater 31-17 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro overwhelms Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro left no doubt on Friday, controlling Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain from start to finish for a 42-7 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Phoenix Arcadia overcomes Sahuarita Walden Grove in seat-squirming affair

Phoenix Arcadia topped Sahuarita Walden Grove 34-28 in a tough tilt in Arizona high school football on Sept. 1.

Phoenix Northwest Christian bests Tucson Sahuaro

Phoenix Northwest Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 53-22 win over Tucson Sahuaro during this Arizona football game.

Scottsdale Horizon allows no points against Tucson Mountain View

Defense dominated as Scottsdale Horizon pitched a 52-0 shutout of Tucson Mountain View on Sept. 1 in Arizona football action.

Sierra Vista Buena comes back to beat Tucson Ironwood Ridge

Tucson Ironwood Ridge cut in front to start, but Sierra Vista Buena answered the challenge to collect a 35-20 victory at Tucson Ironwood Ridge on Sept. 1 in Arizona football action.

Tucson Ironwood Ridge started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Sierra Vista Buena at the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Sierra Vista Buena broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Tucson Ironwood Ridge.

The Colts held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Ironwood Ridge played in a 15-6 game on Nov. 10, 2022.

Tucson Catalina shuts out Winterhaven San Pasqual Valley

Tucson Catalina's defense throttled Winterhaven San Pasqual Valley, resulting in a 52-0 shutout for an Arizona high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Tucson Desert View tops Phoenix North

Tucson Desert View grabbed a 25-7 victory at the expense of Phoenix North at Tucson Desert View High on Sept. 1 in Arizona football action.

Tucson Marana takes down Tucson

Tucson Marana raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-7 win over Tucson in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Tucson Mica Mountain rides to cruise-control win over Gilbert Mesquite

Tucson Mica Mountain scored early and often to roll over Gilbert Mesquite 34-12 in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian defeats Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 34-7 Friday in Arizona high school football action on Sept. 1.

Tucson Rincon outlasts Tucson Palo Verde Magnet

Tucson Rincon pushed past Tucson Palo Verde Magnet for a 20-6 win in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Recently on Aug. 18, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet squared off with Wellton Antelope Union in a football game.

Tucson Sabino overpowers Queen Creek Crismon in thorough fashion

Tucson Sabino unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Queen Creek Crismon 53-20 Friday in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Tucson Sabino faced off against Coolidge.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic darts by Mission Hills Bishop Alemany

Tucson Salpointe Catholic left no doubt on Friday, controlling Mission Hills Bishop Alemany from start to finish for a 52-21 victory on Sept. 1 in California football action.

Tucson Sunnyside claims victory against Tucson Flowing Wells

Tucson Sunnyside pushed past Tucson Flowing Wells for a 28-10 win in Arizona high school football on Sept. 1.

Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Flowing Wells squared off on Nov. 10, 2022 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School.

Phoenix Paradise Valley comes up short in matchup with Vail Cienega

Vail Cienega eventually beat Phoenix Paradise Valley 30-17 for an Arizona high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Yuma Catholic tops Catalina Foothills

Yuma Catholic notched a win against Catalina Foothills 37-20 on Sept. 1 in Arizona football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Shamrocks' offense jumped in front for a 21-12 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 29-20.

The Shamrocks held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.