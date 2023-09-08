Gilbert Higley edges past Tucson Marana in tough test

Gilbert Higley finally found a way to top Tucson Marana 29-24 during this Arizona football game on Sept. 8.

Glendale Raymond S. Kellis overcomes Tucson Sunnyside

Glendale Raymond S. Kellis grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Tucson Sunnyside in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Maricopa defense stifles Sahuarita

A suffocating defense helped Maricopa handle Sahuarita 45-0 in Arizona high school football on Sept. 8.

Maricopa opened with a 28-0 advantage over Sahuarita through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Rams held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro routs Tucson Desert View

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro recorded a big victory over Tucson Desert View 50-20 for an Arizona high school football victory at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Desert View squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School.

Peoria Sunrise Mountain bests Tucson Mountain View

Peoria Sunrise Mountain dominated Tucson Mountain View 53-14 in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Peoria Sunrise Mountain opened with a 14-7 advantage over Tucson Mountain View through the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a mammoth 35-14 gap over the Mountain Lions at halftime.

Peoria Sunrise Mountain breathed fire to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Safford defeats Tucson Rincon

Safford raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-17 win over Tucson Rincon in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Safford a 28-3 lead over Tucson Rincon.

The Bulldogs registered a 42-10 advantage at intermission over the Rangers.

Safford steamrolled to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

Sierra Vista Buena exhales after close call with Catalina Foothills

Sierra Vista Buena posted a narrow 33-28 win over Catalina Foothills in Arizona high school football action on Sept. 8.

Tucson Amphitheater records thin win against Tucson Flowing Wells

Tucson Amphitheater topped Tucson Flowing Wells 27-21 in a tough tilt in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Tucson Catalina denies Florence American Leadership Academy-Anthem South's challenge

Tucson Catalina grabbed a 30-20 victory at the expense of Florence American Leadership Academy-Anthem South in Arizona high school football action on Sept. 8.

Tucson Mica Mountain takes advantage of early margin to defeat Tucson Sabino

Tucson Mica Mountain rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-7 win over Tucson Sabino in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Tucson Mica Mountain opened with a 13-0 advantage over Tucson Sabino through the first quarter.

The Thunderbolts fought to a 34-7 intermission margin at the Sabercats' expense.

Tucson Mica Mountain jumped to a 36-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbolts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The Tucson Palo Verde Magnet defense stifles Scottsdale Coronado

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet's defense throttled Scottsdale Coronado, resulting in a 61-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Arizona football.

Tucson Pueblo Magnet allows no points against Tucson Cholla

A suffocating defense helped Tucson Pueblo Magnet handle Tucson Cholla 34-0 on Sept. 8 in Arizona football.

The Warriors fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Chargers' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian darts by Yuma

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian dismissed Yuma by a 38-14 count for an Arizona high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian moved in front of Yuma 17-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Lions held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Tucson Sahuaro posts win at Douglas' expense

Tucson Sahuaro grabbed a 48-29 victory at the expense of Douglas in Arizona high school football on Sept. 8.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic prevails over Surprise Shadow Ridge

Tucson Salpointe Catholic dismissed Surprise Shadow Ridge by a 48-24 count on Sept. 8 in Arizona football action.

Vail Cienega holds off Tucson

Vail Cienega finally found a way to top Tucson 28-24 on Sept. 8 in Arizona football action.

The last time Vail Cienega and Tucson played in a 34-3 game on Nov. 10, 2022.