Bisbee allows no points against Tucson Catalina

Defense dominated as Bisbee pitched a 39-0 shutout of Tucson Catalina during this Arizona football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Bisbee and Tucson Catalina squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Tucson Catalina High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Catalina faced off against Winterhaven San Pasqual Valley.

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro defense stifles Tucson Amphitheater

Defense dominated as Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro pitched a 41-0 shutout of Tucson Amphitheater in Arizona high school football action on Sept. 15.

Sahuarita Walden Grove thwarts Vail Cienega's quest

Sahuarita Walden Grove knocked off Vail Cienega 26-7 for an Arizona high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Sahuarita Walden Grove opened with a 13-0 advantage over Vail Cienega through the first quarter.

The Bobcats tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 19-7 at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Red Wolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Sierra Vista Buena earns stressful win over Tucson

Sierra Vista Buena finally found a way to top Tucson 33-28 on Sept. 15 in Arizona football action.

Last season, Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Tucson High School.

Tucson Desert View overwhelms Nogales

Tucson Desert View earned a convincing 49-13 win over Nogales in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Tucson Desert View and Nogales squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Nogales High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Tucson Desert View squared off with Phoenix North in a football game.

Tucson Flowing Wells overwhelms Sahuarita

Tucson Flowing Wells scored early and often to roll over Sahuarita 35-7 in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Tucson Ironwood Ridge crushes Douglas

Tucson Ironwood Ridge dismissed Douglas by a 47-14 count for an Arizona high school football victory at Tucson Ironwood Ridge on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Tucson Ironwood Ridge squared off with Sierra Vista Buena in a football game.

Tucson Mica Mountain sets early tone to dominate Tucson Sunnyside

An early dose of momentum helped Tucson Mica Mountain to a 35-7 runaway past Tucson Sunnyside on Sept. 15 in Arizona football action.

The first quarter gave Tucson Mica Mountain a 22-0 lead over Tucson Sunnyside.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Thunderbolts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Tucson Mountain View grinds out close victory over Tucson Marana

Tucson Mountain View topped Tucson Marana 42-35 in a tough tilt in Arizona high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Tucson Mountain View a 7-0 lead over Tucson Marana.

The Tigers had a 21-14 edge on the Mountain Lions at the beginning of the third quarter.

Tucson Marana jumped a close margin over Tucson Mountain View as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took a 21-7 rally, but the Mountain Lions were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tucson Marana and Tucson Mountain View squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Tucson Mountain View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson and Tucson Mountain View took on Scottsdale Horizon on Sept. 1 at Tucson Mountain View High School.

Tucson Pueblo Magnet tops Tucson Empire

Tucson Pueblo Magnet rolled past Tucson Empire for a comfortable 31-6 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Empire squared off on Nov. 10, 2022 at Tucson Empire High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Casa Grande Vista Grande.

Tucson Sabino bests Safford

Tucson Sabino dominated Safford 50-21 at Safford High on Sept. 15 in Arizona football action.

The first quarter gave Tucson Sabino an 8-0 lead over Safford.

The Sabercats fought to a 24-13 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Tucson Sabino charged to a 37-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sabercats held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tucson Sabino and Safford squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Tucson Sabino squared off with Queen Creek Crismon in a football game.

Tucson Sahuaro outlasts Tucson Cholla

Tucson Sahuaro pushed past Tucson Cholla for a 29-10 win in Arizona high school football on Sept. 15.

Tucson Sahuaro jumped in front of Tucson Cholla 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars opened a meager 14-3 gap over the Chargers at the intermission.

Tucson Sahuaro moved to a 23-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Phoenix Northwest Christian.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic defeats Surprise Valley Vista

Tucson Salpointe Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-6 win against Surprise Valley Vista in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Mission Hills Bishop Alemany.

Tucson Tanque Verde rides to cruise-control win over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet

Tucson Tanque Verde unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 42-6 Friday on Sept. 15 in Arizona football.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Rincon.