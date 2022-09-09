 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

By a nose: Glendale Copper Canyon nips Tucson Rincon in OT 12-6

Glendale Copper Canyon needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Tucson Rincon during a 12-6 OT thriller on September 9 in Arizona football action.

Defense ruled the first, second, third and fourth quarters as the Aztecs and the Rangers were both scoreless.

There was no room for doubt as Glendale Copper Canyon added to its advantage with a 12-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News