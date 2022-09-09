By a nose: Glendale Copper Canyon nips Tucson Rincon in OT 12-6

Glendale Copper Canyon needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Tucson Rincon during a 12-6 OT thriller on September 9 in Arizona football action.

Defense ruled the first, second, third and fourth quarters as the Aztecs and the Rangers were both scoreless.

There was no room for doubt as Glendale Copper Canyon added to its advantage with a 12-6 margin in the closing period.