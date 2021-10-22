Casa Grande Union blankets Sahuarita Walden Grove with suffocating defensive effort 49-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Casa Grande Union on Friday as it blanked Sahuarita Walden Grove 49-0 for an Arizona high school football victory on October 22.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
Recently on October 8 , Sahuarita Walden Grove squared up on Phoenix Greenway in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
