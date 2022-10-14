Casa Grande Vista Grande exhales after close call with Tucson Pueblo Magnet 13-7

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Casa Grande Vista Grande nabbed it to nudge past Tucson Pueblo Magnet 13-7 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Recently on September 30, Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with Tucson Amphitheater in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…