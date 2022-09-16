 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casa Grande Vista Grande gallops past Tucson Ironwood Ridge 31-17

Saddled up and ready to go, Casa Grande Vista Grande spurred past Tucson Ironwood Ridge 31-17 for an Arizona high school football victory on September 16.

Recently on September 1 , Tucson Ironwood Ridge squared off with Tucson Mica Mountain in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

