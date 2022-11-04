Catalina Foothills outlasts Tucson Sahuaro in topsy-turvy battle 31-14

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Catalina Foothills still prevailed 31-14 against Tucson Sahuaro in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 4.
Last season, Catalina Foothills and Tucson Sahuaro squared off with October 8, 2021 at Catalina Foothills High School last season.
