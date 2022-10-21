Catalina Foothills sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Sahuarita 53-7

NASA would envy the blast off Catalina Foothills authored on Friday while dispatching Sahuarita 53-7 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Catalina Foothills pulled in front of Sahuarita 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons' offense roared in front for a 34-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-7 edge.
In recent action on October 7, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Catalina Foothills took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on October 7 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
