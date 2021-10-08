Catalina Foothills survives taut tilt with Tucson Sahuaro 21-20

Catalina Foothills knocked off Tucson Sahuaro 21-20 at Catalina Foothills High on October 8 in Arizona football action.

The Falcons moved in front of the Cougars 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons' upper hand showed as they carried a 21-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.

