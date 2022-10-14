Catalina Foothills triumphs in strong showing over Tucson Amphitheater 49-26

Catalina Foothills played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tucson Amphitheater during a 49-26 beating in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 14.
Last season, Catalina Foothills and Tucson Amphitheater squared off with October 22, 2021 at Catalina Foothills High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson and Tucson Amphitheater took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on September 30 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For more, click here.
