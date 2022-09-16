Chandler Basha triggers avalanche over Tucson Salpointe Catholic 46-14

Chandler Basha rolled past Tucson Salpointe Catholic for a comfortable 46-14 victory in Arizona high school football on September 16.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Bears fought to a 32-0 intermission margin at the Lancers' expense.

Chandler Basha thundered to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bears prevailed.