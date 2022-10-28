Clean sheet: Tucson Mountain View doesn't allow Tucson Ironwood Ridge a point 42-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Tucson Mountain View bottled Tucson Ironwood Ridge 42-0 during this Arizona football game.

Tucson Mountain View opened with a 21-0 advantage over Tucson Ironwood Ridge through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Mountain Lions' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.