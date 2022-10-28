Clean sheet: Tucson Mountain View doesn't allow Tucson Ironwood Ridge a point 42-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Tucson Mountain View bottled Tucson Ironwood Ridge 42-0 during this Arizona football game.
Tucson Mountain View opened with a 21-0 advantage over Tucson Ironwood Ridge through the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Mountain Lions' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.
In recent action on October 14, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Tucson and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Desert View on October 14 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.