Climbing out of a hole: Sierra Vista Buena overcomes Tucson Mountain View 47-35

Sierra Vista Buena fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 47-35 win over Tucson Mountain View on October 21 in Arizona football action.
Tucson Mountain View started on steady ground by forging a 15-0 lead over Sierra Vista Buena at the end of the first quarter.
The Mountain Lions took a 22-14 lead over the Colts heading to the intermission locker room.
Tucson Mountain View jumped a narrow margin over Sierra Vista Buena as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Mountain Lions' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 26-6 by the Colts.
Last season, Tucson Mountain View and Sierra Vista Buena squared off with November 12, 2021 at Sierra Vista Buena High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 8, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Mountain View took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on October 7 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.
