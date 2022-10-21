 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Climbing out of a hole: Sierra Vista Buena overcomes Tucson Mountain View 47-35

Sierra Vista Buena fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 47-35 win over Tucson Mountain View on October 21 in Arizona football action.

Tucson Mountain View started on steady ground by forging a 15-0 lead over Sierra Vista Buena at the end of the first quarter.

The Mountain Lions took a 22-14 lead over the Colts heading to the intermission locker room.

Tucson Mountain View jumped a narrow margin over Sierra Vista Buena as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Mountain Lions' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 26-6 by the Colts.

Last season, Tucson Mountain View and Sierra Vista Buena squared off with November 12, 2021 at Sierra Vista Buena High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 8, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Mountain View took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on October 7 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

