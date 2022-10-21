Climbing out of a hole: Sierra Vista Buena overcomes Tucson Mountain View 47-35

Sierra Vista Buena fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 47-35 win over Tucson Mountain View on October 21 in Arizona football action.

Tucson Mountain View started on steady ground by forging a 15-0 lead over Sierra Vista Buena at the end of the first quarter.

The Mountain Lions took a 22-14 lead over the Colts heading to the intermission locker room.

Tucson Mountain View jumped a narrow margin over Sierra Vista Buena as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Mountain Lions' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 26-6 by the Colts.