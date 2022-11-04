Convincing fashion: Tucson Pueblo Magnet handles Douglas 41-20

Tucson Pueblo Magnet dismissed Douglas by a 41-20 count in an Arizona high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 21, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Douglas took on Tucson Mica Mountain on October 21 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.
