Defensive dominance: Mesa stymies Tucson 49-0

Mesa corralled Tucson's offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory on October 29 in Arizona football.
The Jackrabbits moved in front of the Badgers 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Jackrabbits' offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over the Badgers at the intermission.
Mesa's power showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
