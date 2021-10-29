 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defensive dominance: Mesa stymies Tucson 49-0

Defensive dominance: Mesa stymies Tucson 49-0

Mesa corralled Tucson's offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory on October 29 in Arizona football.

Recently on October 15 , Tucson squared up on Mesa Skyline in a football game . For more, click here.

The Jackrabbits moved in front of the Badgers 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Jackrabbits' offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over the Badgers at the intermission.

Mesa's power showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News