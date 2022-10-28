Douglas' convoy passes Tucson Empire 27-14

Tucson Empire was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Douglas prevailed 27-14 on October 28 in Arizona football action.
Last season, Tucson Empire and Douglas faced off on October 22, 2021 at Douglas High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 14, Douglas faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Empire took on Tucson Mica Mountain on October 14 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.
