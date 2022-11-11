Early blast-off propels Sahuarita Walden Grove past Catalina Foothills 34-27

When the clock started ticking, so did Sahuarita Walden Grove, putting together a big early burst that keyed a 34-27 win against Catalina Foothills in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 11.
In recent action on October 28, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Catalina Foothills took on Rio Rico on October 28 at Catalina Foothills High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…